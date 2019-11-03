Ayana Mitchell fired up her stove.
On this June evening, Mitchell made spaghetti for herself and fellow LSU women’s basketball player Khayla Pointer as the two watched former LSU men’s guard Tremont Waters get drafted.
This is a common scene at Mitchell's apartment — the Lady Tigers' star forward cooking for the rest of the team. The deal? Mitchell handles everything but purchasing the ingredients.
It’s not always spaghetti either, though that’s a common request. Sometimes it’s shrimp Alfredo. Other times it’s something more difficult like pork chops with a side of macaroni and cheese.
“We call her ‘Mamma Ya,’ because she’s the oldest one on the team,” center Faustine Aifuwa said. “Sometimes we’ll call her like ‘Hey, can you cook some pasta?’ She’ll have the ingredients and we’ll eat all her food. We give her a name to cook and she’ll just cook it.”
Mitchell, the youngest of six children, never had to learn to cook until she got to college. Once she learned, she decided to share her newfound skill with the team.
“It’s just one of those things that allows us to spend more quality time away from the court, away from study hall or academics,” Mitchell said. “We’re just in our house chilling, probably watching TV or playing spades and eating food. It’s a different feel, a different type of bonding for us.”
Coach Nikki Fargas, who has not had the pleasure of eating some of Mitchell’s home-cooked meals, endorses the team’s off-court bonding. Mitchell always takes it upon herself to facilitate the experiences for the team and to bring underclassmen under her wing to get them acclimated to college life.
That’s part of what makes Mitchell such a special player and teammate.
“The thing that sticks out with Ya is her heart,” Pointer said. “No one is going to stop her from getting a rebound or from scoring. After you see she gets her and-ones, she’s clapping and smiling and she just has a passion for the game. It’s hard to keep her off the boards. It’s hard to keep her from scoring.”
Mitchell has been a key piece of LSU’s lineup since her redshirt-freshman season in 2016-17. She’s played in every game of her LSU career since, eventually leading the team in scoring as a junior while averaging a double-double.
Mitchell isn’t satisfied with what she’s accomplished so far. She’s expanding her game by working on taking outside shots, especially open ones. She even stays after practice to pick up tips from the guards.
“We’re out there trying to show her some of our moves,” Pointer said. “It’s cool to see her try to expand her game. Of course, she’s a beast in the paint, but when she can expand and shoot 3s and drive, she’s going to be unguardable.”
Mitchell began adding skills to her resume last season. Fargas pointed out she started to become more comfortable shooting some trail 3s and shots from the top of the key.
"She has always been a hard-nosed player, diving for loose balls, taking charges and grabbing rebounds. That being said, she doesn’t want to do too much and do things that don’t match with her personal game plan," Fargas said. "She’ll take wide open shots, but won’t stray too far from that."
Mitchell knows that, while diversifying her game will help her reach the WNBA, sticking with what she has been doing since she stepped on campus will take the Lady Tigers far.
“Of course, shooting the ball better is something that I want to do and I work on, but I’m never going to step away from what I’m great at and that’s being on the boards and on the glass,” Mitchell said. “If I hit a couple threes in the game here and there, that’s great, but you’re still going to see me on the glass a lot.”
Now in her final season, Mitchell has to take a deep breath every time she walks into the practice facility. It’s bittersweet for her. She knows this is her last go-round and it’s been a tumultuous ride.
The Lady Tigers have struggled throughout Mitchell’s time at LSU.
LSU qualified for the NCAA tournament her freshman and sophomore years, but got bounced after the first round. And as a junior, the Lady Tigers missed the big dance altogether for just the second time since 2011.
But for Mitchell, it’s all worth it. She believes this program, this team and this coaching staff has helped mold her into the person she’s become — the All-SEC forward on the court, and the nurturing Mamma Ya off it.
“Oh, I’m going to miss it,” Mitchell said, “But y’all prepared me for this (next level).”
There’s no sense of urgency for Mitchell. For her final season as a Lady Tiger, she wants to play her part in a successful season, one she hopes returns to the NCAA tournament. And she’s going to lead her team the best way she knows how: by remaining steady.
“I talk to my mom about this a lot, because sometimes when you are that senior leader and that go-to player, you put a lot of stress on yourself,” Mitchell said. “That’s something I don’t want to do, because it’s a team sport.
“I feel like I’m surrounded by great teammates who have always had my back. As long as I stay true to myself and my game, then I’ll be OK no matter what.”