Former LSU star Derrius Guice's rookie season was taken away from him in the first quarter of his first preseason game.
Guice tore his ACL against the New England Patriots, ending his first season.
And while he has spent some time around the Redskins, Guice's focus right now is on rehabilitating the knee.
"He's just trying to get his knee right, first of all," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "I think once he gets better and better, he'll be a bigger part of what we're doing."
Guice does have a little time to be around the team and pick up some tips from legendary back Adrian Peterson, the veteran the Redskins signed to fill Guice's role.
"He's in and out, rehabbing and all that stuff," Gruden said. "He'll sit in some meetings from time to time, he's on the sidelines on game day."