1. WHAT WE LEARNED
It isn’t 2019 anymore. LSU’s new pass-first offense started last season like a house afire against Georgia Southern. But with a slew of new starters, the 2020 offense got off to a struggling start in a 44-34 loss. If not for the second-quarter pick six by talented graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox, the Tigers might have lost by more.
2. TRENDING NOW
Myles Brennan. The junior waited a long time to finally start. But like the shadows that edged across the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Brennan had a tough time escaping Heisman winner Joe Burrow’s long shadow. Brennan was victimized by spotty blocking and dropped passes, but he also missed the mark on several passes and had trouble pulling the trigger.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
This strange and unpredictable season starts with a gut-churning defeat for an LSU program grown unaccustomed to losing. Much can and needs to improve for the Tigers: pass coverage, pass catching, passing, blocking. One remembers how LSU rallied from a early 37-7 rout at State in 2017 to make the Citrus Bowl. But where the Tigers go from here is anyone’s guess.