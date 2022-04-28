As Georgia Clark stands in the batter’s box, her neurons fire as she processes information. Her thoughts swirl in a controlled, organized form of chaos.
She and Beth Torina joke that the junior slugger needs to read a tri-fold brochure on each pitcher she’ll face as she prepares for an upcoming series.
Some hitters prefer to absorb as little data as possible and rely mostly on their instincts, but Clark sorts through a trove of statistics before she suits up for games.
She has used the scouting to develop into one of the best power hitters in the Southeastern Conference, a key cog in the cleanup spot of a potent LSU lineup.
On Friday, No. 19 LSU (31-17, 10-8 SEC) will begin a three-game series at home with No. 9 Florida (36-12, 11-10). The matchup will pit one of the SEC’s best offensive teams against one of the conference’s best defensive teams.
Florida opponents have the lowest batting average and the fewest hits in the SEC this season. The Gators' .980 fielding percentage also leads the conference, and their collective 2.43 ERA ranks second, along with the number of runs (128) and home runs (26) they’ve allowed.
On the other hand, LSU’s average (.290) and on-base percentage (.403) in SEC play rank second in the conference, and their .505 slugging percentage ranks fifth.
Clark is riding into the series on a three-game home run streak. Her 56 RBIs lead the SEC, and her 14 homers have her tied for sixth. This season, she already matched the number of homers she hit in her first three seasons. She attributes the leap to her preparation and a rediscovery of her identity as a power hitter.
“If I want to hit a home run,” Clark said, “then I need to be more prepared than the pitcher who’s going to face me in order to be successful.”
During the week, Clark pores over data, studying opposing pitchers’ tendencies. She looks for three main things.
First: She finds the spot in the count where pitchers like to throw changeups, where she’s most likely to face an off-speed pitch.
Second: Clark looks for the types of pitches she’ll likely see when she's down 0-2 in the count, so she’ll know when to open her stance and attack the ball.
And third: She analyzes how often pitchers find themselves in full counts. If Clark knows a certain pitcher is prone to walks, she’ll expect more pitches to miss the strike zone.
“For my brain, it helps me analyze and put into some categories where I’m going to be most successful,” Clark said. “Other people don’t like that. They’re just like, ‘I just want to get out there and hit.’ ”
Two grand slams highlight Clark’s successful season at the plate. She hit the latest grand slam Sunday in Athens, Georgia, to chop the Bulldogs’ early lead from five run to one. As she recalled the blast, she wasn't focused on the ping of her bat, the ball flying through the air, the silence of the crowd or her teammates’ excitement.
Instead, even for one of the largest moments of her collegiate career, Clark remembered the analytical importance of the hit.
“After we had the five-spot put up against us, we were finally able to get some momentum on our side, got people on base with two outs. I think we had some really, really solid at-bats to get to that point, and thankfully I was able to do that, and got Ali (Kilponen, LSU's pitcher) in a better spot — gave her some huge run support to go back out there and just throw one hell of a game.”
Clark is often cool and collected.
But she’s not afraid to show emotion. When her preparation pays off and she sends a pitch out the park, she caps her trot with a loud stomp on home plate and an even louder roar, flashing her competitive fire.
As Clark recalled her first grand slam of the season, which she hit off an Alabama pitcher on March 12, she chuckled. Alabama chose to intentionally walk All-American Taylor Pleasants to load the bases and bring up Clark. It backfired.
“I’m not gonna lie; I did take that a little personally,” Clark said, “and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go; if you want it, you going get it.”
The slam put LSU up 4-1 in the third. Then, in the sixth inning, Clark smacked another homer off the same pitcher. This time, it was a solo shot that clinched a series win over the No. 2 team in the nation. Clark batted in all five runs.
That day, the Crimson Tide did indeed get it. All because Clark was prepared.
“I like to hit the ball hard,” Clark said, “and wherever it lands, it lands.”