Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network is on the growing list of experts who think Ed Orgeron will be out as the LSU football coach after the 2021 season.

Speculation on Orgeron's future has been building with the Tigers 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC after last week's 42-21 loss to Kentucky in Lexington.

Criticism of Orgeron is mounting among the LSU faithful, and Finebaum said on his Monday morning show that he finds it "virtually impossible" that Orgeron remains the head coach once the season ends.

“The problem for Ed Orgeron is the schedule,” Finebaum said. “Going into Saturday night, of the next five games, that was possibly the easiest win. They have Florida this weekend. He has Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, and then there is Texas A&M at the end.”

Finebaum isn't alone in his belief that Orgeron's days are numbered at LSU.

There were plenty of other storylines that dominated the college football discussion over the weekend, especially Texas A&M's win over Alabama, but Dan Wolken of USA Today chimed him with his own column on Orgeron's situation.

Wolken turned around Orgeron’s famous remark, "We comin’," after a 24-10 loss to Alabama in 2017, and writes “But now, Coach O, they’re coming for you.”

Wolken points out that fans have had enough of Orgeron and his 8-8 mark since winning the 2019 national championship.

"Orgeron is almost certainly going to join former Auburn coach Gene Chizik in getting fired just two years after winning the national title, and the only question is when and how," Wolken wrote in his column.

LSU is scheduled to host Florida at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.