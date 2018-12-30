As UCF prepares to take on LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, it will have to be ready to face the toughest opponent it’s seen this year. But the Knights are no strangers to playing SEC teams in big games, having taken down Auburn just last year in the Peach Bowl.

“You’ve had that opportunity to play a great SEC team last year,” sophomore wide receiver Gabe Davis said. “So you sort of know what you’re getting yourself into.”

Going into the Peach Bowl last season, there was a lot of doubt surrounding UCF. Many questioned whether the Knights, despite their 12-0 record, had the talent to compete with a high-caliber SEC team like Auburn.

UCF more than answered those questions with a 34-27 victory, proving itself to be one of the top teams in the nation despite severe criticism of its strength of schedule.

So how did UCF knock off a team that was almost universally considered more talented and more athletic? A big part of it was the simple fact that the Knights were much more talented than they were given credit for.

The SEC may be known for its big, physical defenses, but Auburn’s defense had few answers for quarterback McKenzie Milton and his receivers. Even in the first half, as Milton had several unforced errors on the biggest stage he’d ever played on and struggled to get into a rhythm passing, he still managed to torch the Tigers on the ground. He finished the game with three total touchdowns and 116 rushing yards to go along with 242 passing yards.

UCF’s offense lived up to expectations, scoring 34 on a team that earlier in that season had held Alabama and Clemson to 14 points, in large part thanks to the dynamic play of Milton.

The Knights also benefited from their best defensive performance of the year. After allowing 42 and 55 points in the final two games of the season, UCF was now going up against an SEC foe that was averaging more than 34 points per game.

The Knights were ready, as Shaquem Griffin led the defense with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks, helping to heavily pressure Auburn quarterback Jarret Stidham throughout the game. Linebacker Chequan Burkett even returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game, helping seal the win for UCF.

But things are very different for the Knights this year. Griffin and Burkett have graduated. Milton will miss the game after suffering a severe knee injury two games ago. But UCF still has plenty of confidence it can take down another top tier SEC team.

“Knowing that we’ve been on a stage like this before and came out with a win is definitely a confidence boost,” senior tight end Michael Colubiale said. “I think it’s gonna help a lot more than just being starstruck from the big scene, big stage that we’re gonna be on.”

Several key players from the Auburn win may be gone, but UCF still has many weapons at its disposal. The Tigers struggled last year to keep up with the Knights’ speed, and the team is playing significantly faster this season. Backup quarterback Darriel Mack has shined when he’s seen the field and UCF’s defense has seen a lot of improvement since last year.

The Knights are also leaning on their experience against Auburn to prepare for LSU and will look to shut down the run game, which was key to beating last year’s Tigers.

“They both like to run the ball. Last year, Auburn had Kerryon Johnson, who’s now in the NFL doing well, and LSU’s got two or three backs that they could roll that are pretty good,” senior defensive lineman Joey Connors said. “They both make you want to stop the run, that’s what they do. That’s kind of what the SEC is. They want to run the ball first and that kind of sets up the passing.”

The offense is also benefiting from knowing what to expect after playing an SEC team last year.

“It’s SEC defense. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical,” Colubiale said. “It’s a lot different than what we’ve seen all year. There’s some similarities but LSU’s defense is pretty stout … we’re gonna be ready to play.”