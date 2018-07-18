ATLANTA — Nick Saban had a little difficulty hearing some of the questions up on the podium Wednesday during his turn at Southeastern Conference media days.
That didn’t mean he didn’t give compelling answers. As usual. Or, as usual, that he didn’t suck all the oxygen out of the College Football Hall of Fame, which should already have a spot reserved for the six-time national champion.
In a week of great players and ambitious coaches, several of whom spent time as padawans at the feet of the Jedi master (or Darth Nick, if you prefer), Saban remains the star of SEC media days, even when it picks up and moves the circus here instead of staying in the Birmingham suburbs.
And make no mistake, Bama’s day is a three-ringed affair. Hundreds of Crimson Tide fans jammed the Hall of Fame lobby. They came with cell phones to shoot photos of Saban, of course (suitable for framing, or, idolatry), but also bearing helmets and posters and perhaps the odd infant for him to sign.
One guy was toting an oversized championship ring and a WWE-like title belt. The craggy face of Bear Bryant looked down on the mad scene from a huge mural that hangs on one wall, Saban’s image just to his left.
I think I saw him shake his head.
Many a non-Alabama fan wishes Saban would decide to hang up his coaching shirt and start crafting his Hall of Fame acceptance speech. You could start a petition to have him inducted immediately and get the petition signed post haste. But Saban, who turns 67 on Halloween (yes, Halloween) said he has no plans to retire.
“Let me say this,” he said. “Miss Terry (his wife) does not want me at home.”
Only one man, Steve Spurrier, has coached football in the SEC past the age of 70.
Saban sure sounded like he plans on giving the Ol' Ball Coach some company.
“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now,” Saban said, “and as long as I’m healthy and I can do it, I’m going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that.
“But I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn’t capable of making a contribution that would be positive.”
Despite a bit of a cough, and maybe some clogged ears, Saban looked pretty fit for a man of 66. Perhaps to make a point of his vitality, Saban mentioned his other athletic success.
“You know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year,” he said with a bit of a smile. “So that’s always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season.”
Even Saban’s pickup basketball team wins all the time.
Once early in his years at LSU, Saban told me how much he liked to build programs. It was perhaps a reason he changed jobs so frequently, at the time never staying any place longer than the five seasons he spent in Baton Rouge.
This will be his 12th season at Alabama, but Saban may get to exercise those building muscles again a bit.
Alabama will again be preseason No. 1 or 2, but the challenges facing this Crimson Tide team are significant. Not only is there the post-championship hangover to hurdle (Bama has gotten fairly adept at handling that), the Tide must replace eight starters on defense, including its entire secondary plus its nickel and dime backs.
And there’s a little matter of the “quarterback controversy” — Saban said the media started it — over who will be behind center: Jalen Hurts, the starter all of last season, or Tua Tagovailoa, who rallied Bama for its CFP Championship Game win over Georgia here, 26-23 in overtime, with that brilliant touchdown pass to Amite’s DeVonta Smith.
“We’ll see,” was Saban’s stock answer about his quarterback situation. And he didn’t like saying that much.
Oh, and Alabama has six new assistant coaches this year, having lost its offensive, defensive and even special teams coordinators from 2017. His defensive coordinator, Jeremy Pruitt, preceded Saban at the podium as the head coach at Tennessee, one of four SEC coaches who worked under Saban at LSU or Alabama.
“I think this is one of the better recruiting staffs we’ve had,” Saban said of this year’s crew, one that left LSU fans steaming after Alabama turned star cornerback Patrick Surtain away from LSU at the 11th hour.
Surtain joins an Alabama roster that will likely have a strong Louisiana flavor in the secondary with LSU transfer Saivion Smith and Kentwood’s Shyheim Carter. University High’s Dylan Moses and Southern Lab’s Christopher Allen will play big roles in the linebacker corps. Irv Smith from Brother Martin could be Bama’s starting tight end, and Joseph Bulovas from Mandeville may be the No. 1 kicker.
Oh, and one guess whose recruiting class is ranked No. 1 by 247Sports.com after “falling” to No. 6 last year?
Groan if you will. Judging from Wednesday’s news conference, Saban can’t hear you.