LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wouldn't comment on the arrest of one of his wide receivers during a press conference following his team's scrimmage.

Drake Davis was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail Friday after allegations he beat and put his hands around the neck of his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the span of about 16 months. Orgeron said Davis was suspended indefinitely, but that it is a "legal matter" and he would not make any other comments.

"I think the leadership on this team has been fantastic, we've blocked out the noise," Orgeron said Saturday afternoon. "... We're going to move on and take the next step. We'll deal with the matter at hand."

Can't see video below? Click here.

When pressed for more on the Davis situation, Orgeron said "next question," before returning to updates about the team's progress after their second scrimmage of preseason camp. He also declined to comment on the suspension of LSU guard Ed Ingram on the same basis.

News of Davis' arrest Friday began to circulate Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge native was booked on second degree battery and an arrest warrant detailed four instances in which he's accused of beating his former girlfriend and grabbing her by the throat.

LSU's Drake Davis accused of beating girlfriend in four incidents; WR arrested, suspended An LSU football player was arrested Friday, accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.

In once instance, Davis was accused of striking his girlfriend -- and LSU student -- so forcefully that she suffered a broken rib. The warrant indicated that a school official learned of the accusations and alerted LSU police, who spoke to the woman to corroborate information. Police also obtained photographic evidence showing bruises on the woman's body and neck.

An LSU official said Saturday morning that Davis had been suspended from the team indefinitely.

The junior receiver previously attended IMG Academy in Baton Rouge and appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers a season ago. LSU opens its 2018 season on Sunday, Sept. 2 against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.