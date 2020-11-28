LAS VEGAS — The LSU women’s basketball team lost to West Virginia in the second game of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout 62-42 on Saturday night at the South Point Arena.
Senior Faustine Aifuwa led the Tigers with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Senior Khayla Pointer added 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Freshman Destini Lombard earned her first career start, while redshirt senior Rakell Spencer earned the fourth start of her LSU career.
LSU will host Central Florida in its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday.