Leading up to the Alabama Crimson Tide-LSU game Saturday night, fans are getting wild with their game day signs and we're here for it. Here are our top 10 #GameDaySigns.
1. Roll Tide who?
Yep. This is the best of the #GameDaySigns so far. #LSUvsBama pic.twitter.com/9fjRxkrCwS— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 3, 2018
2. An insult for the sake of the environment, y'all
Finally, a College #GameDay sign I can get behind. I can live in a world where using a plastic straw is now an insult. #GameDaySigns #BanTheStraw pic.twitter.com/YiIpFi9dpD— Rebecca Rehr (@rcrehr) November 3, 2018
3. Does he even go here?
“Saban eats crawfish with a fork” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/AijLtbUyo1— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 3, 2018
4. After Bama we want UCF
“After Bama we want UCF” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/hZExVNpEeC— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 3, 2018
5. Nick Saban puts weenies in his gumbo
View this post on Instagram
6. Does this mean Jim Halpert is an LSU fan?
“Bears. Beats. Beat Bama.”— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 3, 2018
Dwight! #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/SWce2WpJE1
7. Roll Tide roll...
View this post on Instagram
8. Bama's schedule is softer than this, written on a pillow
“Bama’s schedule is softer than this” [it’s a pillow] #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/5lY0IjfyB2— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 3, 2018
9. Saban likes to wear wet socks
Wet socks are the WORST pic.twitter.com/axYidlz47h— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018
10. The ultimate diss is a spelling diss
Got emmmm pic.twitter.com/0BwnEeSKeH— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018