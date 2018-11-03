game day signs

Leading up to the Alabama Crimson Tide-LSU game Saturday night, fans are getting wild with their game day signs and we're here for it. Here are our top 10 #GameDaySigns. 

1. Roll Tide who?

2. An insult for the sake of the environment, y'all

3. Does he even go here?

4. After Bama we want UCF

5. Nick Saban puts weenies in his gumbo

 
 
 
#geauxtigers #beatbama @collegegameday #lsufootball

6. Does this mean Jim Halpert is an LSU fan?

7. Roll Tide roll...

 
 
 
#collegegameday #collegegamedaysigns #GEAUXTIGERS

8. Bama's schedule is softer than this, written on a pillow

9. Saban likes to wear wet socks

10. The ultimate diss is a spelling diss

