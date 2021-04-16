LSU and No. 5 South Carolina will play a doubleheader Saturday to finish their weekend series after inclement weather forecasted in Baton Rouge postponed their game Friday night.
The teams will play two seven-inning contests, per Southeastern Conference rules. The first game begins at 11 a.m. The second game starts an hour after the final out of the first game.
LSU will clear Alex Box Stadium between games, and fans need a ticket for Friday's game to receive admission into the first game of the doubleheader. A ticket for the original Saturday game will be required for the second game.
The Tigers, who won the opening game of the series Thursday night 5-1, can take their second consecutive series with a win in either game of the doubleheader.
Redshirt junior AJ Labas, the pitcher scheduled Friday night, will start the first game of the doubleheader. LSU hasn't announced who will pitch the second game, but coach Paul Mainieri indicated it will be freshman right-hander Blake Money.