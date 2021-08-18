As LSU quarterback Myles Brennan recovers from a broken left arm, coach Ed Orgeron said he was told Brennan can return "sometime this season," but the exact date hasn’t been determined.

"I don't want to say nothing prematurely," Orgeron said. "He's just getting over the pain."

Brennan tripped and broke his humerus while preparing for a fishing trip five days before LSU opened preseason practice Aug. 6, his father said. Brennan quickly underwent surgery. LSU hasn’t released a timeline for his recovery.

Orgeron said Wednesday night the fifth-year senior may start throwing in a month and will wear pads again as soon as possible, but Orgeron doesn’t want Brennan to rush his recovery. His arm will have to withstand hits.

“I'm not in a hurry,” Orgeron said. “I'm not going to rush him. I want him to be ready. I was told he can come back sometime this season, as early as mid-season, as late as the open date (Oct. 30), or Alabama (the week after), somewhere around there. None of that's definite, now.”

Brennan would have competed throughout preseason camp to start the season opener Sept. 4 against UCLA. After his injury, Orgeron named sophomore Max Johnson the starting quarterback. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier became LSU's backup.