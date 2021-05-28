When Paul Mainieri woke up Thursday morning, he talked to his wife one more time about retirement. They had mulled the possibility for months and at last decided, after 39 years in the only profession he ever dreamed of, it was time for Mainieri to step away from coaching college baseball.
So Mainieri called LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. He asked if they could meet. The season hadn’t ended, but Mainieri always viewed himself as a custodian of LSU’s baseball program. He wanted to make sure the school had time to hire his replacement and the players had time to make decisions about their own futures. He didn’t want to delay an announcement he knew he would eventually make.
“I just told him that I just had not been feeling well, and I just thought that maybe the program ...”
Mainieri paused. He wiped his nose with a handkerchief and tried to hold back tears.
“... maybe the program would be better served if somebody else was leading it.”
The next day, Mainieri announced he will retire at the end of the season, his 15th as LSU’s baseball coach, ending a Hall of Fame career that left him as one of the most decorated and respected coaches in the history of the sport. Mainieri, 63, will coach through the end of the season if LSU makes an NCAA regional next week.
As Mainieri stood behind a lectern Friday afternoon and explained his decision, he spoke with tears in his eyes. Mainieri never envisioned himself retiring this soon. He has three years remaining on his contract, which paid him $1.125 million per season.
But since the summer of 2018, Mainieri has experienced increasing discomfort in his neck. Though he underwent two surgeries — a disc replacement and spinal fusion — to address the problem, he continues to deal with constant pain that affects every part of his life, from sleeping to hitting ground balls at practice.
“I haven't felt myself for the last couple of years, and I think it's really affected the way,” Mainieri said as he paused to fight back tears. “Sorry.
“I think it's affected the way I've been able to coach, because as a coach, I think that one of my greatest strengths has been to be very engaged with the players, you know, pitching batting practice and talking to the players and getting active with them. I haven't been able to do that as much the last couple years.”
It hurt for Mainieri to accept the end of his career. All he ever wanted to do was coach college baseball like his dad, idol and the best man at his wedding, Demie Mainieri. And for 39 years, Mainieri did that, devoting himself to the sport as he tried to prepare his players for life after baseball.
From his first season at St. Thomas University to his last one at LSU, Mainieri compiled a 1,501-774-8 career record, making him the active winningest coach in Division I this season. Last week, he joined Augie Garrido, Gene Stephenson, Jim Morris and Mark Marquess as the fifth coach in NCAA Division I baseball history to reach 1,500 wins and win a national championship.
During his tenure at LSU, Mainieri won the 2009 national championship, reached five College World Series and captured four regular-season Southeastern Conference titles, as well as six conference tournament championships. The Tigers nearly won a second national title in 2017, when they finished runner-up to Florida.
Mainieri, who’s No. 7 all-time among NCAA Division I baseball coaches in career wins, will retire as the second-winningest coach in LSU history behind former baseball coach Skip Bertman. He also has the third-highest winning percentage (.693) in SEC history, trailing Bertman and former South Carolina coach Ray Tanner.
In 2014, Mainieri was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. There he joined his father, who won 1,012 games at Miami Dade Community College, making them the only father-son duo in the ABCA Hall of Fame.
“It’s a shame he had to succeed a guy who you can’t measure in terms of college baseball in Skip Bertman,” Woodward said. “But looking over Paul’s career, he did a helluva job. Not only winning and losing, but his ability to represent our program and be there for our young men.
“Paul is a class guy. Skip and I were joking — I know enough Yiddish to be dangerous, and Paul is a guy we truly said meets the term of ‘mensch,’ just a great human being.”
Once he made his decision, Mainieri met individually with every assistant coach and staff member Friday morning. Then he drove to Bertman’s house before meeting with LSU’s team.
When he was athletic director, Bertman hired Mainieri before the 2007 season. Mainieri had turned down multiple job offers, including one from Georgia, but he couldn’t say no to Bertman, who had won five national championships. Mainieri told him when he accepted the job he wanted to make Bertman proud. On Friday afternoon, Bertman asked to speak.
“I just want to say I'm proud of you, Paul,” Bertman said, “and I'm proud of everything that he has done and that he's accomplished.”
Now that Mainieri has retired, he will stay in Baton Rouge, where he recently built a new house with his wife, Karen, near one of their four children. He hopes removing the stress of coaching will help his neck, and he intends to watch LSU games with Bertman, joking they will second-guess decisions made by the next coach. He will also help LSU’s athletic department in some way.
Mainieri admitted there will be days he regrets his decision, but now he can attend all the spring events coaching prevented him from seeing, like the Masters, the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500.
“You know what I want to do, really?” Mainieri said. “I want to go visit former players. I don't want them to come to my funeral someday. I won't be able to enjoy them. I want to enjoy them while I'm alive, and I want to see how the fruits of my labor have turned out and see their families what they have become.”