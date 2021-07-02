“I am human.”

That was the cryptic message that former LSU and current U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson put out on social media Thursday shortly before reports began to swirl that she would be suspended from running the 100-meter dash in the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Friday those reports were confirmed. Richardson is out of the 100, one of the glamour events of the Games. Her showdown with Jamaican sprinting star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will not take place, as the positive test nullifies her winning performance in the U.S. Olympic Trials, though Richardson’s 30-day suspension is scheduled to end July 27. That potentially makes her eligible to compete on a relay team like the 4x100 later in the games.

Richardson went on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning, explaining that she used marijuana to cope with the recent death of her mother.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions,” Richardson said, “blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt. I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

Richardson also used the interview to apologize for what happened.

“As much as I'm disappointed, I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love ... I apologize for the fact that I didn't know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time."

Richardson’s case is sure to ignite debate over whether marijuana should still be a banned substance in the Olympics. No, marijuana isn’t a performance-enhancing substance like steroids, but it is the rule. Richardson and every other potential Olympic athlete the world over knows this. This is no time to alter it.

But in Richardson’s wrong, there is redemption, too. Yes, she is human. We see these amazing athletes perform these incredible feats, pushing well past barriers that once were thought to be impossible. Olga Korbut’s gold medal-winning performances at the 1972 Munich Olympics redefined gymnastics, but go find a video of them and compare them to the degree of difficulty Simone Biles is doing now.

Athletes do embody the Olympic motto “Citius, Altius, Fortius” — Faster, Higher, Stronger. But for all their superhuman achievements we often forget that they are just as human as the rest of us. And humans, in times of stress, often fall back into drugs, alcohol, food or some other destructive behavior to help them cope.

I’m reminded of the story of longtime ABC news anchor Peter Jennings. He quit smoking for 20 years, but the stress of covering the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath triggered him to take up the habit again. Less than four years after 9/11, Jennings was dead from lung cancer.

LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver was emphatic Thursday that there were no issues with drug tests during Richardson’s time on the team. Friday, he issued a statement through LSU backing her:

"We offer Sha'Carri our support during these difficult times. The most important thing is for us to be here to support her off the track in moments like these. Sports are sports, but life is life. Mental health is something that needs to be prioritized at a higher level, and we fully back Sha'Carri as she copes through this.

“She is one of the brightest and most notable stars in track & field without a doubt. She represents and encourages so many people. The pride, the energy, the pure entertainment — she brings so much attention to our sport that is matched by few. We will miss her representing Team USA and LSU on the Olympic stage this July in the 100 meters, but we know how promising her future is."

This may turned out to have been Richardson’s best shot at an Olympic gold medal in the 100, though she still would have been the underdog to the veteran Fraser-Pryce. But she is 21, just getting started on the world track and field stage. There is a good chance she will be hitting her prime three years from now when the Olympics return to Paris, or in 2028 in Los Angeles.

For now, though, there is pain and hurt and disappointment. But there should be compassion, too. We all fail, some of us just more spectacularly than others. Most of us in private, some with the entire planet watching. Maybe by reminding us all of our collective humanity, of our capacity for frailty as well as greatness, Richardson accomplished more than she could have by having a gold medal draped around her neck.