The LSU track and field teams combined for nine event wins Saturday in the annual Alumni Gold meet at Bernie Moore Stadium.
The fourth-ranked women had five of the wins and the seventh-ranked men did their part with four after coach Dennis Shaver's team swept the titles in the 4x100-meter relay to kick off the running events.
The women's and men's 4x100 teams easily got the baton around the track to set the tone for the afternoon.
Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies clocked in with a time of 43.51 seconds to win the title before the men made it a double.
In their race, Eric Edwards Jr., Dorian Camel, Da'Marcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume recorded a time of 39.16 seconds to top UNO's time of 39.63.
Other wins on the track for the women came from Armstrong in the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 12.55 seconds, Davies with a windy time of 22.86 seconds in 200, and Alicia Stamey in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 24.65 seconds.
Nyagoa Bayak won the high jump at 6 feet, ¾ inch.
The other three wins were recorded by the men's team.
Edwards won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.34 seconds, which was a personal-record because the tailwind was measured at 2.0 meters per second — the maximum allowed for record-keeping purposes.
Fleming also had a PR of 10.08 seconds in winning the 100 meters, a time that put him in fifth place on the school's all-time list.
Apalos Edwards also won the triple jump with a wind-aided best of 52-2½.
Dorian Camel was second to Fleming in the 100 with a PR of his own at 10.13 seconds, which was good for ninth on the school's all-time list.
Ofili was also second in the 100 with a wind-aided time of 10.90 seconds.
She finished behind former LSU All-American and 2020 Olympian Aleia Hobbs, who won with a time of 10.84 seconds.