LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches against Indiana, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU continues its series against Eastern Kentucky with an afternoon game on Saturday. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Eastern Kentucky is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Landon Marceaux (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 4.1 IP, 1 BB, 4 SO); EKU – So. RHP Jacob Ferris (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Marceaux pitched from behind throughout his first start of the season last weekend, often needing to escape situations with runners in scoring position. Marceaux allowed three runs. He threw 42 strikes and 31 balls as he missed the corners of the plate. The mediocre outing didn't concern Marceaux — LSU still won — but he needs to pitch better moving forward. How will he handle an Eastern Kentucky team that hit .320 entering the series?

