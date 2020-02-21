LSU continues its series against Eastern Kentucky with an afternoon game on Saturday. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 3:00 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Eastern Kentucky is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Landon Marceaux (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 4.1 IP, 1 BB, 4 SO); EKU – So. RHP Jacob Ferris (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Marceaux pitched from behind throughout his first start of the season last weekend, often needing to escape situations with runners in scoring position. Marceaux allowed three runs. He threw 42 strikes and 31 balls as he missed the corners of the plate. The mediocre outing didn't concern Marceaux — LSU still won — but he needs to pitch better moving forward. How will he handle an Eastern Kentucky team that hit .320 entering the series?