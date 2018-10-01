Starting LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry was dressed out in shorts and a jersey, along with the other offensive linemen, during Monday's open practice, but he did not run through individual drills.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said earlier Monday that Cushenberry is "very questionable" for Saturday's game at No. 22 Florida.
Backup center Cole Smith ran with the first team during individual drills.
Orgeron said he expects starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles to play after missing the last two games. Charles ran through drills with the first team during Monday's open practice.
Injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield was not at practice, and Orgeron said he expects Brumfield to return in "a couple of weeks." Second team left tackle Badara Traore was also missing.
Other major notes from Monday's open practice:
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was missing, along with four players on defense: starting left cornerback Greedy Williams (although he was at player interviews earlier on Monday), starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, second team nose tackle Ed Alexander and third team free safety Eric Monroe.