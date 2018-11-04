LSU fell to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after the Tigers were shutout by Alabama 29-0 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
It is LSU's lowest ranking in the AP Top 25 this season since The Tigers were ranked No. No. 13 after its 29-17 loss at Florida on Oct. 6. At that time, LSU was also ranked No. 12 in the coaches poll.
There are three teams from the Southeastern Conference within the AP Poll's top 10:
- No. 1 Alabama (9-0)
- No. 5 Georgia (8-1)
- No. 9 LSU (7-2)
Kentucky dropped from No. 11 to No. 12 after its 34-17 loss at home to Georgia.
LSU will play at Arkansas on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.