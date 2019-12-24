ATLANTA — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said he didn’t expect when he mentioned the poverty rate in his native Athens, Ohio, during his Heisman Trophy speech that it would lead to such an enormous outpouring of support for the Athens County Food Pantry.

A Facebook fundraiser for the food bank raised over $483,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with other fundraising efforts in Baton Rouge benefiting as well.

“I think it’s awesome,” Burrow said Tuesday at a Peach Bowl news conference. “I didn’t expect that. I just said it from my heart. That’s what I was feeling at the time, and someone took it and ran with it.”

The original goal for helping the Athens County Food Pantry was $50,000, but it has been raised several times.

“I think their annual budget was something like $70,000 or $80,000,” Burrow said. “I couldn’t be happier for my area that it’s happening. I think it’s going to help a lot of people this Christmas.”