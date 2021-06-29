Rick Bishop, a veteran coach at the college and international level, was named the LSU swimming coach, athletic director Scott Woodward announced.
"I am honored for the opportunity to lead LSU swimming," Bishop said. "The rich tradition of national championships and SEC championships at LSU athletics coupled with the athletics department leadership makes LSU a national leader in NCAA sports. LSU's recent success at Olympic trials will continue to move the program forward. It's an exciting time with LSU Olympians in both swimming and diving.
"When I arrived in Baton Rouge I was blown away by the beautiful campus, the palpable energy and commitment to academics. Scott Woodward, Stephanie Rempe and John Daniel are truly impressive, and their commitment to the department is outstanding."
Current LSU associate head coach Steve Mellor will also be part of Bishop's staff in the 2021-22 season. Mellor, who has coached Olympian Brooks Curry for the past two seasons, enters his ninth season at LSU. On June 17, Curry became the first LSU swimmer in program history to qualify for the Olympics while representing the United States.
Bishop has spent the past nine seasons as associate head coach at Michigan and has experience in both collegiate and international competition as a coach. At Michigan, he built the women's team from the ground up and turned the program into a national powerhouse. Bishop has also been tabbed as the Hong Kong national team coach and will lead the nation's program at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.
"Rick's vision for developing a championship-caliber swimming and diving program here at LSU aligns perfectly with ours," Woodward said. "He has extensive experience at the highest levels of NCAA and international swimming, and he is eager to engage our student-athletes, alumni, and fans as we compete for SEC and national championships in the pool. We're excited to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge."
During Bishop's tenure, the men's team reached the pinnacle of the sport as the 2013 NCAA champions. The Wolverines were Big Ten Champions from 2013-16 and took the title again in 2020 and 2021.
Bishop attended the University of Massachusetts (1988), receiving his bachelor of science in exercise science, with a concentration in exercise physiology. At UMass, Bishop was team captain on the first team championship in the program's history in 1987.
Bishop and his wife, Pamela, have three sons — Liam, Aidan, and Kilian.