The first stage of the NCAA track and field championships gets under way Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Bloomington, Indiana.
Athletes from Louisiana schools that qualified after being among the top 48 in their events on the descending order list will participate in the NCAA East Preliminaries at Indiana University.
The men will compete Wednesday and Friday with the women going Thursday and Saturday.
The top 12 athletes from each event at the East and West preliminary rounds earn tickets to the NCAA semifinals and finals to be held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.
In the relays, the top 12 teams go on to the national semifinals with a chance to make the final.
LSU has a total of 30 men and women and four relays qualified for the East prelims. Of the Tigers' 30 individuals, eight are entered in multiple events.
Making a bid for the semifinals in two events are Favour Ofili (100, 200), Thelma Davies (100/200), Hannah Douglas (100/200), Morgan Smalls (long jump, high jump), Serena Bolden (triple jump, long jump), Amber Hart (shot put, discus), Dorian Camel (100, 200), and Da’Marcus Fleming (100, 200).
The fifth-ranked women’s team has 18 individuals qualified, while the No. 6 men have 12. In addition, LSU qualified in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays on both the women’s and men’s sides.
Here is a full list of qualifiers for LSU and other area schools (number in parentheses indicates East ranking):
LSU
Women
100: Favour Ofili, 10.93 (3); Tionna Beard-Brown, 11.22 (9); Thelma Davies, 11.24 (12); Symone Mason, 11.46 (39); Hannah Douglas, 11.53 (48).
200: Favour Ofili, 21.96 (1); Thelma Davies, 22.86 (9); Hannah Douglas, 23.58 (48).
800: Katy-Ann McDonald, 2:00.98 (1); Michaela Rose, 2:02.49 (4); Hannah Carroll, 2:06.56 (47).
1,500: Lorena Rangel, 4:16.67 (18).
100 hurdles: Alia Armstrong, 12.33 (1).
400 hurdles: Garriel White, 57.55 (10).
3,000 steeplechase: Alicia Stamey, 10:23.99 (46),
4x100 relay: 42.59 (2).
4x400 relay: 3:29.88 (6).
High jump: Nyagoa Bayak, 6-1¼ (4); Morgan Smalls, 6-0 (t9); Abigail O’Donoghue, 6-0 (t9).
Pole vault: Lisa Gunnarsson, 15-3 (1).
Long jump: Morgan Smalls, 21-7¼ (6); Serena Bolden, 20-7¾ (16).
Triple jump: Kyndal McKnight, 42-9 (20); Serena Bolden, 42-1¼ (30).
Shot put: Amber Hart, 53-1 (27).
Discus: Amber Hart, 180-3 (16).
Men
100: Da’Marcus Fleming, 10.02 (6); Dorian Camel, 10.11 (12); Godson Oghenebrume , 10.16 (15).
200: Dorian Camel, 20.00 (3); Da’Marcus Fleming, 20.62 (33).
110 hurdles: Eric Edwards Jr., 13.24 (3).
400 hurdles: Sean Burrell, 50.07 (6).
4x100 relay: 38.85 (4).
4x400 relay: 3:02.97 (6).
Long jump: Ji’eem Bullock, 25-6 (21).
Triple jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, 53-8¼ (5); Apalos Edwards, 53-4½ (6).
Shot put: John Meyer, 67-3¼ (2).
Hammer: Jake Norris, 230-4 (7).
Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo, 253-9 (3); Eli Gaughan, 229-8 (16).
AREA SCHOOLS
Women
100 hurdles: Serenity Rogers, UL, 13.05 (11).
400 hurdles: Ta'La Spates, UL, 59.58 (47).
4x100: UL, 44.86 (18).
High jump: Katrine Olsen, Southeastern, 5-10¾ (t16); Taylor Davis, UL, 5-9¾ (t30).
Triple jump: Kara Steele, Tulane, 41-11¼ (t34).
Shot put: Kristian Jackson, Southeastern, 50-6¾ (t47).
Discus: Kristian Jackson, Southeastern, 170-9 (31); Brooklynne Wilson, UL, 167-11 (43).
Javelin: Marin Barras, UL, 158-5 (27).
Men
100: Ismael Kone, UNO, 9.94 (2); Julian Forde, UNO, 10.15 (t20); Elliott Cummings, UNO, 10.18 (31).
200: Ismael Kone, UNO, 20.31 (8); DeAnthony Nervis, Southern, 20.71 (t40).
400: Eugene Omalla, Southeastern, 46.04 (21); Caemon Scott, UL, 46.38 (t31).
800: Parker McBride, UNO, 1:48.46 (23).
110 hurdles: Yves Cherubin, UL, 13.60 (14).
400 hurdles: Agerian Jackson, Southeastern, 51.00 (20); Nathan Fergusson, UL, 51.29 (26); Jordan Thompson, Southern, 52.10 (t47).
4x100 relay: UNO, 39.63 (20); UL, 39.91 (23).
4x400 relay: Southeastern, 3:07.42 (16); UL, 3:08.64 (20).
High jump: Slavko Stevic, Southeastern, 7-1¾ (t9).
Pole vault: Chandler Mixon, UL 16-11 (t31).
Hammer: Vojislav Gvero, UNO, 207-9 (29).