LSU golfers know something about winning streaks.

It was a former LSU golfer named Fred Haas who in 1945 ended Byron Nelson’s famous streak of 11 straight PGA Tour wins with a triumph in Memphis.

The LSU men’s golfers have a Nelson-like streak of their own going, winners of nine straight tournaments they have hosted: six David Toms Intercollegiate titles, two Tiger Classics and the 2017 NCAA regional at the University Club.

The Tigers are going for 10 straight this weekend when they host 14 other teams and individual golfers in the LSU Invitational, Friday through Sunday at the University Club.

LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said the field may well be the strongest ever assembled at the U-Club, including times when the Tigers hosted NCAA regionals. Nine teams are ranked in the Golfstat.com top 50, and every Southeastern Conference team is playing except Arkansas and Texas A&M.

No. 6 Illinois is the top-ranked squad, followed by No. 11 Florida, No. 12 Georgia and No. 17 Auburn. LSU comes in at No. 29, while Louisiana Tech is also in the lineup.

“It’s a really challenging field,” Winstead said. “The best teams in the country are here. It’s a really good test. U-Club is always a challenge. The wind is supposed to pick up this weekend, and that’s all U-Club needs to defend par.”

The Tigers will be led by juniors Trey Winstead, Chuck’s son, and Garrett Barber. They tied for eighth and 18th, respectively in LSU’s spring season opener two weeks ago at the Florida Gators Invitational, leading the Tigers to a respectable fourth-place finish. Sophomore Connor Gaunt also tied for 18th.

Chuck Winstead said his players have a built-in edge, knowing the nuances of U-Club’s difficult green complexes.

“Knowing where to leave the ball around the greens if you miss, what side to miss on with the challenging hole locations, that’s the biggest advantage,” he said. “Since the greens were renovated the LSU teams have had way more success than before. Our players have had to learn to play shots to the correct sides of the hole.”

Though social distancing rules will be enforced, fans are encouraged to attend the tournament, which has no admission charge.

“We’d love it” for fans to attend, Winstead said. “There will be some great golf played. We’d love to have as many as want to come out and walk the course. You can stay on the cart paths and watch the golf. It should be a lot of fun.”