If they're so inclined, softball fans can pack Tiger Park to 100% capacity this weekend for the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that local and state guidelines will determine capacity limits in baseball and softball postseasons, clearing the way for 100% capacity at the regional. Also, masks and distancing will not be required.
LSU had announced April 28 that all of its outdoor athletic events were moving to 100% capacity. The Tigers' April 30 game against Arkansas marked the first event with the policy in place. That game drew an announced crowd of 6,331.
The NCAA, which has final say on postseason events, had planned to limit capacity to 50% before Wednesday's announcement.
The Baton Rouge Regional includes No. 7 national seed LSU, UL, George Washington and McNeese State. LSU, the top seed at the regional, hosts No. 4-seeded McNeese State at 3 p.m. Friday.
General admission all-session ticket books for the Tiger Terrace and outfield bleachers are available at LSUtix.net and at the LSU ticket office. Single-session tickets will go on sale Thursday.