During LSU's scrimmage last Saturday, senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko grabbed a fumble. He sprinted toward the end zone in Tiger Stadium.

"He had a little 20-yard burst," inside linebacker Michael Divinity said, "then his engine blew out."

Fehoko, who has never recovered a fumble in a college game, covered the ball with two hands as he lumbered down field. His pace slowed. Divinity and the rest of the defense encouraged him to run faster.

Sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan ran after Fehoko. Brennan took first-team reps at the scrimmage in place of starter Joe Burrow, who had a "minor camp injury," coach Ed Orgeron said.

After Fehoko ran about 40 yards, Brennan tackled him.

"We're not supposed to touch the quarterback, but apparently the quarterbacks can touch us," Fehoko said. "I thought quarterbacks were dead players on the field. He hawked me down. I admit it."

Once Fehoko reached the sideline, his defensive teammates celebrated as they chided him for getting tackled by a 207-pound quarterback.

Nose tackles Tyler Shelvin and Siaki Ika told Fehoko they would have scored.

"They all dog piled," Fehoko said. "It was good to see everybody happy and celebrating. Coach O always talks about big plays fueling emotion. All of the guys were giving me stuff about how I didn't score, but it is what it is."