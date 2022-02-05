The LSU track and field team closed out the New Mexico Collegiate Classic by putting five Top 10 marks in the school’s record books.
The big day came after Favour Ofili moved up to third on the school’s all-time list in the 200 meters with a time of 22.71 seconds late Friday night. The mark was an African indoor record for the native of Nigeria.
On Saturday, LSU picked up two more wins on the track as Alia Armstrong, who is one of the nation’s top 60-meter hurdlers, won the flat 60 in 7.16 seconds, and Leah Phillips won the 60 hurdles in 8.06 seconds.
Both times were personal bests, and Ofili added another when she finished second to Armstrong in the 60 in 7.17 seconds. Armstrong jumped into sixth in school history in the event, while Ofili is eighth.
On the men’s side, Da’Marcus Fleming’s second-place time of 6.60 seconds in the 60 put him third on the school’s all-time list behind only Richard Thompson (6.51) and Trindon Holliday (6.54).
Dorian Camel was third in the 60 with a PR of 6.62 to put him fifth on the school’s all-time list. Also, Kenroy Higgins was fourth in 6.66 seconds to tie him for 10th in program history.