Five players with Louisiana ties, including LSU newcomer Jonathan Giles, were named Thursday to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation’s top receiver.
Giles sat out 2017 after transferring from Texas Tech, where he caught 69 passes for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016 as a sophomore.
Also on the list are Tulane’s Terren Encalade, former West Jefferson standout Teddy Veal of Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe’s Marcus Green and St. Augustine’s Stanley Morgan Jr. of Nebraska.
The winner will be announced Dec. 6.
LSU players on preseason watch lists
• July 16 — Bednarik Award (best defensive player): LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams
• July 19 — Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jonathan Giles
