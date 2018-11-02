Much has been written about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has tied an NCAA record by throwing 25 touchdowns without an interception.
But in order to slow down the Crimson Tide's explosive offense, LSU will have to shut down wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who leads the nation with an average of 25.06 yards per catch. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound true sophomore leads the Southeastern Conference with 10 touchdown receptions, and he's been a matchup nightmare for Alabama's eight opponents this season, scoring two touchdowns in each of four separate games.
"Phenomenal player," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron. "(He uses) double moves. They move him around. Knows where Tua is at all the time. The RPOs, if you run off of them, he'll throw a slant 30 yards. You press him, (he'll give you) double moves, corner routes. The guy is a phenomenal football player. Probably one of the best receivers we're going to see all year."
It is likely that Jeudy will be the toughest task for LSU All-American cornerback Greedy Williams. The Tigers secondary has allowed two hundred-yard receivers this season: Miami's Jeff Thomas, who had five catches for 132 yards; and Louisiana Tech's Adrian Hardy, who had 10 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Since the Louisiana Tech game, LSU has allowed 155.5 passing yards per game, including holding Ole Miss to 178 passing yards in a 45-16 win on Sept. 29.
LSU is tied for first in the nation with 14 forced interceptions, and Williams will have help from strong safety Grant Delpit (five interceptions, tied for second in the nation) and free safety John Battle (three interceptions, tied for 15th).
"I believe we have some of the best DBs in the country," Orgeron said. "This is going to be a tremendous matchup."