LSU basketball got a big addition to its front court Tuesday with Emmitt Williams returning to LSU for his sophomore season.

Williams will forego the chance to turn pro by making his return to the team. He posted a photoshopped picture of himself on Instagram with the words "I'm back. Let's ride!"

Williams averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.

The Tigers already lost big man Naz Reid, who also declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season.

Williams, a 6-foot-6 forward from Fort Myers, Florida, was ranked as a 5-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports.

The report comes after Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Javonte Smart all said they will return to the team.