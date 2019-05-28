ec5fc918-45b5-57e9-a4ea-8e9d235bb9d7
LSU's Emmitt Williams (24) celebrates after making a shot against Maryland during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 associated press photo < p>

LSU basketball got a big addition to its front court Tuesday with Emmitt Williams returning to LSU for his sophomore season.

Williams will forego the chance to turn pro by making his return to the team. He posted a photoshopped picture of himself on Instagram with the words "I'm back. Let's ride!"

Williams averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.

The Tigers already lost big man Naz Reid, who also declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season.

Williams, a 6-foot-6 forward from Fort Myers, Florida, was ranked as a 5-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports.

The report comes after Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Javonte Smart all said they will return to the team.

