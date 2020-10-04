LSU football moved up three spots to No. 17 in the latest AP rankings released Sunday.
The Tigers' new ranking comes after a lopsided victory at Vanderbilt Saturday to move to 1-1 on the season.
LSU hosts unranked Missouri on Saturday.
Rejoining the top 25 after dropping from the polls the week before is UL, which is now ranked No. 23.
The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-0 on the season.
You can see the complete rankings below:
- Clemson (3-0)
- Alabama (2-0)
- Georgia (2-0)
- Florida (2-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0)
- Miami (FL) (3-0)
- North Carolina (2-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Auburn (1-1)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- Brigham Young (3-0)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- LSU (1-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- Texas (2-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Iowa State (2-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
Others receiving votes:
Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1