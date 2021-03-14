It's LSU and Alabama for the SEC title -- need we say more?
It might not be on the football field, but the Tigers and Crimson Tide face off Saturday in the finale of the SEC Tournament, with either winner taking home its first conference tournament crowd in decades.
Alabama is playing in the championship game for the first time since 2002, and hasn't won the title since 1991. LSU meanwhile is playing in its first title game since 1993, and hasn't won the title in more than four decades, it's most recent coming in 1980.
THE GAME
THE GAME
- WHAT: SEC Tournament finals
- WHO: No. 3 LSU (18-8; 11-6 SEC) vs. No. 1 Alabama (23-16; 16-2 SEC)
- WHEN: noon (central), Sunday
- WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV/STREAMING: ESPN/WatchESPN
- RADIO: 98.1 FM
LIVE UPDATES
PREGAME STORYLINES
