Four days before LSU's regular season finale, a handful of key players missed practice Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers opened practice for about 15 minutes as they went through drills in shoulder pads and helmets.

Freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith, freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., freshman defensive back Sage Ryan and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. were not present.

Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he expected Smith and Ryan to return from three-game absences this weekend against Texas A&M, though Ryan had to recover from an illness.

Farrell has started every game this season and made 42 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss. Thomas is LSU's third-leading receiver with 344 yards on 26 receptions. He has two touchdown catches in LSU's last three games.

Roll Call:

Players absent from the 15-minute viewing period:

DL Maason Smith, Fr.

WR Deion Smith, Fr.

LB Josh White, So.

WR Brian Thomas, Fr.

DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

WR Chris Hilton, Fr.

QB Matt O'Dowd, Fr.

RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

RB Corren Norman, So.

DE Antoine Sampah, So.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

LB Desmond Little, So.

OL Charles Turner, So.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

WR LJ Gilyot, So.

DT Neil Farrell, Sr.

Players wearing gold, non-contact jerseys:

LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.

LB Phillip Webb, Fr.

OL Marlon Martinez, So.

WR Jack Bech, Fr.

TE Jack Mashburn, So.

WR Evan Francioni, Jr.

Players known to be out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Ali Gaye, linebacker Jared Small, offensive guard Chasen Hines, offensive tackle Cameron Wire, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.

Players who entered the NCAA transfer portal: cornerback Eli Ricks, wide receiver Koy Moore, quarterback Myles Brennan and linebacker Navonteque Strong.