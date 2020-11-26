Jaray Jenkins knew the coverage and understood the situation. He saw Arkansas drop eight defenders and expected tight spaces around the end zone as LSU tried to score the go-ahead touchdown last weekend.

Jenkins broke off the line of scrimmage. As quarterback TJ Finely bounced around the pocket, Jenkins looked for an open spot in the defense. He found one on the left side of the end zone and ran.

“I trusted TJ would find me,” Jenkins said. “He found me.”

Finley redirected his gaze and zipped a throw behind Jenkins, who slid and caught the 13-yard pass as he fell to the ground. He cradled the ball between his body and the grass. Jenkins danced, celebrating the first touchdown of his college career as LSU retook the lead late in the fourth quarter.

“I knew my time was going to come,” Jenkins said. “I knew I was going to get a touchdown. I just didn't know when. I knew it was going to be whenever my team needed me. We needed it at that moment. And we made it happen.”

The touchdown highlighted Jenkins’ emergence this season as a reliable target within the offense. After playing mostly on special teams as a redshirt freshman last year, Jenkins recorded at least one catch in every game this season, including a career-high five catches for 85 yards in the season opener.

Now through six games, Jenkins ranks third on the team with 16 receptions for 277 yards.

As LSU tries to replace senior receiver Racey McMath, who will miss LSU’s game Saturday at 6 p.m. against Texas A&M because of an injury, Jenkins has the chance to carve out a larger role. The Tigers will also look to senior Jontre Kirklin and freshmen Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore.

“We have a lot of receivers that can go out there,” coach Ed Orgeron said.

Before this season, Jenkins spent two years trying to climb the depth chart. A former four-star recruit who fractured his tibia the first game of his senior year at Jena High School, Jenkins redshirted as a freshman. Last season, he watched LSU’s record-setting offense from the sideline, stuck far behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Jenkins, who’s 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, learned from playing alongside the three receivers. He studied their progress and development. They also provided motivation. He wanted to be better than them.

Jefferson left for the NFL and Chase opted out during preseason practice, creating two spots on the first-team offense. Marshall remained in the lineup. McMath filled one opening. The last spot in LSU’s three wide receiver sets hung open. Jenkins eyed the opportunity.

Still, Jenkins’ name didn’t appear on preseason watch lists or depth charts. Orgeron rarely mentioned him when discussing the competition for LSU’s third starting wide receiver. He appeared to fall behind the incoming freshmen.

Jenkins internalized the doubt. He believed in himself anyway. He produced when given the opportunity, and he started by LSU's fourth game.

Now, Jenkins has secured a role in the offense, one he doesn’t intend to relinquish.

“I knew my time was coming,” Jenkins said. “When it came, I took advantage of it. I ain't looking back.”