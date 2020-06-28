A professor of epidemiology at the LSU School of Public Health says if it were up to him he would not support a return of college football at this point, according to a report from The Reveille.
“Certainly, if it were happening now, no," professor Edward Trapido told LSU's student newspaper. "It's just too big a crowd."
According to The Reveille's report, Trapido is assisting the university in identifying apps that "track symptoms and trace positive cases through the community."
Trapido and colleague Susanne Straif-Bourgeois list the "logistical nightmare” that would be playing a season this fall.
Some of the main points made were the near impossibility of social distancing at crowded entry and exit gates, bathrooms, concession lines, ramps and elevators
The Advocate's Wilson Alexander reported about the steps necessary for college football to be played this season.
