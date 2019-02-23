FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kortnei Johnson and Abby O'Donoghue won individual events Saturday as the LSU track and field teams closed the two-day Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
Johnson won the 60 meters in 7.23 seconds and O'Donoghue claimed the title in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 11½ inches, an indoor PR for the sophomore, at Arkansas' Randal Tyson Track Center.
With the two victories, the fourth-ranked LSU women finished fifth in the meet with 58 points. Arkansas won the title with 151 followed by Texas A&M (70), Alabama (67), Florida (63) and LSU.
On the men's side, LSU finished third with 78 points. Florida claimed the title with 103 points, with Arkansas (88) and LSU following. Alabama (73) was fourth and Texas A&M (72) placed fifth.
Johnson also finished fifth in the 200 meters in 23.43 seconds and was the only double scorer for the Lady Tigers.
Ersula Farrow was second in the women's 800 meters in 2 minutes, 05.51 seconds, while Tonea Marshall and Brittley Humphrey raced to a 3-4 finish in the 60-meter hurdles.
Marshall and Humphrey both were clocked in 8.10 seconds, but when the clock was extended to thousandths of a second, Marshall's time was 8.094 and Humphrey came in at 8.098.
The Tigers' top placers on Saturday were Jaron Flournoy, who finished second in the 200 in a time of 20.66 and the 4x400-meter relay team, which took second in 3 minutes, 04.69 seconds.
The relay team of Tyler Terry, Dylan Peebles, Correion Mosby and Flournoy shaved 1.65 seconds off of LSU's previous season's-best of 3:06.34 and moved the Tigers up to fourth on the national list.
Also, Christian Miller was fourth in the triple jump with a best of 51-4¼ and Peebles was fifth in the 200 at 20.79 seconds.
The LSU men, of course, won three events on Friday.
Freshman Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with a collegiate record of 19-5, Rayvon Grey took the long jump title at 25-9½ and JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump with a clearance of 7-5¾.