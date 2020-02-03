LSU continues to fill out its staff of analysts by reportedly hiring former New Orleans Saints and Tulane assistant Carter Sheridan, according to a WVUE-TV report.
Sheridan was with the New Orleans Saints until 2015 when he left the Saints to rejoin then-Tulane coach Curtis Johnson. Sheridan and Johnson worked together from 2006-2011 when Johnson was New Orleans' wide receivers coach.
After a stint at Tulane, Sheridan spent a few years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, St. Augustine High.
Analysts are behind-the-scenes assistant coaches, who, by NCAA rules, cannot have direct coaching responsibilities with players, and are mostly used to break down film and help create game plans for the team.
On Sunday, SEC analyst Cole Cubelic reported Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway and Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio were added as analysts too. The newest members of LSU's coaching staff come after multiple former analysts left for other full-time coaching positions.
Orgeron, who has placed a high value on his analyst staff, has begun to replace the analysts who were a part of the 2019 national championship.
The analyst departures include former offensive analysts Jorge Munoz (Baylor), Blaine Gautier (McNeese State), plus defensive analysts Dennis Johnson (Baylor), Kenechi Udeze (Vanderbilt) and Ronnie Wheat (Nevada).
Former graduate assistant John Decoster also left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.