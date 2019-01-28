LSU formally announced Monday morning the hiring of passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who spent the last two years as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
Brady, 28, will also assist LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph in coaching the wide receivers, filling the role held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired from LSU on Jan. 9.
The hire appears to capture some of the offensive success that the Saints have had in recent seasons. In 2018, New Orleans ranked No. 3 in scoring offense with 31.5 points per game and No. 8 in total offense with 379.2 yards per game.
"Joe is energetic and innovative," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "He spent the past two seasons working with Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints and he brings to our staff extensive knowledge of the (Run-Pass Option) game. He's an outstanding coach that will be a tremendous asset to our football team."
Brady had a wide-ranging role as a coach in New Orleans, working under Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in the past two seasons.
Brady is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and he began his college playing career at Air Force before transferring to William & Mary after his freshman season. He recorded three catches for 34 yards in three seasons with the Tribe.
Immediately after his playing career ended, he became a student assistant at William & Mary, managing winter workouts and spring practice — a role that landed him a job as a defensive assistant with the Tribe from 2013-14.
Brady then worked as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16 under coach James Franklin and offensive coordinators John Donovan and Joe Moorhead, who is now the head coach at Mississippi State.
With the addition of Brady, the LSU football program has filled each of its 10 allotted coaching staff positions.