Fifth-year quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a "severe" left arm injury and will undergo surgery, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday afternoon, transforming LSU's preseason quarterback competition and marking another blow to Brennan's career.

Orgeron said in a statement released by the school the timeline for Brennan's recovery hasn't been determined. According to a source, Brennan broke a bone in his left arm.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said in a statement released by the school. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan was expected to compete throughout preseason practice with sophomore Max Johnson to start the season opener Sept. 4 against UCLA. His injury opened the door for Johnson, who went 2-0 as a starter during his freshman season.

The performance earned Johnson the first reps during spring practice, but Orgeron had said LSU, which begins preseason camp Friday, wouldn't determine the starter until the week before it played UCLA.

“Let’s see who is the best man," Orgeron said last week during his appearance with the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. "Whoever wins, we will be in great shape.”

With Brennan now out for a undetermined amount of time, Johnson has become LSU's presumed starter for at least the first game, if not longer. The Tigers also have true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, a former four-star recruit and top-100 prospect.

Not only did the injury affect LSU's most important position, it added another setback to Brennan's career.

Five years ago, Brennan came to LSU as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports, and seemed destined to start after playing as a freshman. But he had to wait for two years after Joe Burrow transferred.

Then, once Brennan finally took over as the quarterback last fall, he suffered a rare, season-ending abdominal injury during LSU's third game. Brennan finished the year having completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Brennan let the injury heal naturally instead of undergoing surgery. He later returned for LSU's offseason workout program and spring practice, positioning himself to compete for the starting job.

Using the exposure that comes with being an LSU quarterback, Brennan had partnered this summer with Smoothie King, Smalls Sliders and a local Ford dealership, among other companies, through new name, image and likeness rules.

Without Brennan, LSU will open preseason camp Friday with Johnson and Nussmeier as its only scholarship quarterbacks. Johnson impressed once he overtook fellow freshman TJ Finely — who transferred earlier this year — and received an opportunity to start last season.

In his first start, Johnson led LSU to a win over No. 6 Florida on the road. He then helped secure a win over Ole Miss. Overall, Johnson completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He also provided a rushing threat as he gained 119 yards and scored twice on the ground.