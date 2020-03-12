The Southeastern Conference has suspended all regular season competition for all athletic events, SEC championship events, plus on and off-campus recruiting, until March 30 due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus, league commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.
The news came within an hour of the league's announcement that it was canceling the SEC basketball tournament in Nashville.
"I've not had a situation as difficult and emotional as this one to make a recommendation to our presidents and chancellors that we cancel the remainder of our mens's basketball tournament," Sankey said at a news conference at Bridgestone Arena Thursday. "It was a moment where I had to stop and actually catch myself and recompose myself."
Sankey said once the conference decided to cancel the men's basketball tournament, it naturally raised the question of what to do with the regular seasons of the other sports within the league. The SEC then decided to suspend all athletic competitions through March 30.
Below is a transcript of the answers Sankey provided during the coronavirus concerns.
When will the SEC return to play?
"We have work to do there. I don't have all of the answers. I told my staff 'I don't know' is a perfectly good answer from time to time. It can't just be 'I don't know.' You're going to have to do the work to engage and learn how to answer the question eventually. So we've created an interim period where we will work with our campuses to determine how we return to our normal operation. It may not be March 30. It may be beyond. But that remains to be seen. We've identified a time frame where we can engage in conversation and in decision-making.
What about on- and off-campus recruiting for athletic programs?
"I've sent a text to Mark Emmert saying the NCAA should engage in on and off campus recruiting policies and changes and, candidly, restrictions for a period of time while we're all dealing with this. That would set everyone on an even plane rather quickly."
Which SEC championship events are canceled?
"Our gymnastics championships and equestrian championships will not happen. Those two are cancelled. Again, those are difficult decisions and were part of the decision here. We have a March 30th date. The remainder of spring sports championships are after that date. So when we go to golf, tennis, which are the next sets of sports that are up, we'll have an opportunity to evaluate and answer that question later, the same for baseball, outdoor track -- excuse me. Softball, outdoor track, and baseball in that sequence.
I had a question about (LSU spring meetings in) Destin already too. I haven't altered that plan right now."
Any changes to the SEC baseball tournament?
"We don't have any changes right now. That March 30th date gives us an opportunity to take a step back from a rather intense 24, 36 hours and consider the direction with the remainder of the spring as scheduled or any adjustments. Right now that March 30 date has the most importance, I think, as a milestone."
Has there been any thought to extending eligibility for seniors who have been affected by this?
"Not at this point. That would be one of those issues on a long list of additional items to consider, and I don't think we have to come to that conclusion right now."
Whatever the NCAA decides to do with its basketball tournaments, would you allow your schools to go to the tournament in light of the information you have?
"Part of what we've discussed is that subject to NCAA authority and institutional decisionmaking, if the NCAA continues with events, our teams will be able to participate in those championships. Knowing that the NCAA is digging deeply into these issues, should those events continue, we think that's the appropriate approach. Very different than on campus or neutral site or traveling under regular season competition.
But I think that our national office has some work to do on each of those elements."
There's a lot of momentum with events being canceled. What is your sense about whether or not the NCAA Tournament is going to be played?
"They have a tough road ahead in decision-making. I think any of you can judge reactively or proactively. We played last night, and then we reacted. You make the best decisions possible with the best available information. The NCAA leadership is going to have to make that. I won't judge right now what the outcome may be. There's a pause. They've got some time, candidly, that I did not have today, and I would encourage them to use time to fully evaluate, be thoughtful, and determine whether or not we might be able to go forward with any of the NCAA Championships in this relatively short window.
So you have wrestling, Missouri has the sport of wrestling. I haven't checked the qualifiers. I mentioned indoor track and field, obviously basketball. That's why we're here, both men's and women's. Gymnastics. I hurt for all those student-athletes. It just means more.
You saw a little bit of that emotion, but I know the pride that exists in this conference for having the access to National Championships is meaningful to young people."
Will you as an office recommend football coaches be pulled back, or would there be any sort of discussion about recruiting, avoiding just being out on the road right now?
"I'll go larger. There's no list for any of this. I have an undergraduate degree, a Masters degree from Syracuse. This was never in one of my Masters classes. We have a few law degrees in their offices. I checked with each of them. No, they never had this one in our law school classes. So that's reality. We're learning. We're making the best decisions on the best available information.
We did have conversations about recruiting I referenced and have stopped off campus and on campus recruiting for a period of time. That could be extended. I've identified the NCAA needs to fully engage on this issue as well. The practice issue may be for them nationally. I think we had some conversations. I don't know that we came to a destination, so that means it's still on that list that we're creating."
How much were the decisions here at the SEC done in consultation with other commissioners in other leagues and the NCAA?
"I'll give just a commendation to my colleagues in what are called the autonomy conferences, to Larry, to Bob -- Kevin's brand new. He walked into this. Jim lives down the street. He picked the perfect time to retire, it appears, for this one, and to John as well. We do talk. We obviously have common issues to talk about on a regular basis, but our communication has accelerated.
We've all made independent decisions, but as I talk about best available decision based on best available information, that collaboration helps provide better and best available information. We all had to go back to our own boards and act independently. We did that. We could have made a different decision, but I think somebody asked me the timing last night. We knew at 5:45 Central that they were going to adjust our attendance for the following day, and today I think we had a call at 10:30 this morning knowing that we had a noon tip-off and we needed to move quickly to make this decision today.
That was our independent decision, but the ability to collaborate is the kind of work that leaders should do at this level.
Thank you everyone. Appreciate your interest and your coverage. I know you have a job to do, and you've got some space to fill that you didn't expect to have to fill in different ways the next couple of days. So thank you for your work."