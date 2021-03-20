Fifteen first-place finishes were recorded by the LSU track and field team to close out competition Saturday in the Louisiana Classics.
LSU claimed three of the four relays and the Lady Tigers and Tigers swept the top three spots in three individual events at UL's Ragin' Cajun Soccer/Track Complex.
The Lady Tigers had two of the sweeps in the 100-meter hurdles and open 100 meters and the Tigers had to the top three finishers in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Brittley Humphrey won the 100 hurdles in 13.44 seconds and was followed to the finish line by teammates Leah Phillips (13.70) and Alia Armstrong (13.81).
That was followed by Symone Mason's win in the 100 in 11.47 seconds with Tonea Marshall (11.55) and Thelma Davies (11.57) taking second and third.
The men's threesome of Will Dart (9 minutes, 19.43 seconds), Garrett Hamilton (9:27.49) and Cade Martin (9:30.65) posted a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,000 steeple.
The men also won the 4x100-meter relay in 39.56 seconds and LSU swept the 4x400 relays; the women winning in 3:44.60 and the men in 3:08.20.
In other women's track events, Shanya Luna won the 1,500 in 4:34.29 and Shelby Spoor was third with a 4:35.85, Kiya Oviosun won the 400 in 55.93.
The Lady Tigers also had three 1-2 finishes.
Katy-Ann McDonald (2:08.90) and Hannah Carroll (2:13.65) took the top two spots in the 800, while Milan Young (58.98) and Phillips (59.62) were first and second in the 400 hurdles.
In the 3,000 steeplechase, Alicia Stamey (10:37.15) and Sara Funderburk (10:43.24) were the top two finishers.
Also, the Tigers got wins from Arthur Price in the 110 hurdles (14.48) and Akanni Hislop in the 100 (10.32), while Adam Wise was second in the 1,500 (3:58.07).
LSU won both hammer competitions with Jake Norris taking the men's title with a throw of 227 feet, and Monique Hardy won the women's crown at 211-5.
Jon Nerdal was second in the men's hammer at 220-10 and Emma Robbins was also second on the women's side with a 206-9.