Sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. "should be ready to play" against No. 9 Auburn this weekend, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday, after Marshall missed the last three games.

LSU will test Marshall during practice this week. Right now, the team believes Marshall will feel ready to play in its game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, giving No. 2 LSU one of its best receivers.

"We plan on easing him along, see how much he can do," Orgeron said. "He's going to want to do everything and be ready to go. We feel that by game time, he should be ready to play."

Marshall, who had 20 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns through four games, injured his right foot against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. He underwent surgery the next day.

LSU's JaCoby Stevens has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Orgeron previously said LSU hoped for Marshall to return by LSU's game against Alabama on Nov. 9, but Marshall has made steady progress.

Marshall returned to practice two weeks ago in a limited capacity. He then warmed up and caught passes before LSU's game against Florida. Marshall practiced in full pads last week. He dressed against Mississippi State, but he did not play.

Though he missed three games, Marshall has remained LSU's third-leading receiver. His return prevents defenses from double-teaming wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Orgeron said, and gives LSU a 6-foot-4 target in the red zone.