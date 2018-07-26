LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson was named Thursday to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy.
The Wuerffel Trophy, named for former Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, goes to the college player who dedicates his life to community service in the highest form.
Also named to the Wuerffel watch list were UL-Lafayette junior defensive back Deuce Wallace and Louisiana Tech junior quarterback J'Mar Smith.
Ferguson, a junior, is the fifth Tigers player to be named to a watch list for the upcoming season.
Other LSU players on the various lists are linebacker Devin White (Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski, Butkus), cornerback Greedy Williams (Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski, Jim Thorpe), tight end Foster Moreau (John Mackey) and wide receiver Jonathan Giles (Biletnikoff).