TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After stacking win upon win over a six-week span that started just after Christmas, it’s been a rough 12 days for the LSU basketball team.
With three losses in the past four games, No. 25 LSU went from leading the Southeastern Conference by two games to falling into a second-place tie with Auburn — with both teams sitting one game behind Kentucky with six games left.
What’s shocking is how it turned so quickly for LSU: A suddenly-leaky defense that’s been barraged by 3-point shots in road losses to Vanderbilt, Auburn and Alabama and the inability to keep opponents off the offensive glass.
If it wasn’t Maxwell Evans lighting LSU up from beyond the arc in Vanderbilt’s improbable win on Feb. 5, it was Auburn’s J’Von McCormick looking like he was wielding a Roman candle when he buried three in 20 seconds to get his team to overtime and an eventual victory last Saturday.
At Alabama, Jaden Shackelford’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:19 left all but ended a valiant LSU comeback in which the Tigers whittled an 18-point second-half deficit to one just 14 seconds earlier.
Throw in 13 offensive rebounds for the Tide, which pushed the total the Tigers have allowed in their past three games to 42, and the result was an 88-82 win for Alabama in Coleman Coliseum.
Ten of Alabama's 13 offensive rebounds came in the second half and led to six second-chance points — which was the difference in the final score.
Alabama also made six more free throws than LSU, which has been a strength for the Tigers most of the season, and the Tide’s six-point edge on 3-pointers were easily the difference in this one in Will Wade’s eyes.
“I always talk about when we play them, you can’t lose the 3-point line and the free-throw line,” he said. “You can lose one of the two and beat them, but you can’t lose both of them.
“If you look at the free-throw line, the difference was six points and the difference in the game was six points. So that’s where we got beat ... it’s really that simple.”
Alabama had only two more 3-point baskets Saturday, but the last two of its 13 were devastating for LSU — which, in its past three losses, has allowed 43 made 3-pointers in 109 attempts for 39.4%.
A trend that began with Evans shooting the lights out in Memorial Gymnasium and continued last week when McCormick bombarded LSU’s defense led to a pair of long-range shots late in Saturday’s game.
A wide-open 3 by Shackelford after Alabama beat LSU’s full-court press following a timeout gave the Crimson Tide a four-point cushion with 79 seconds remaining.
Then, Alex Reese delivered another 3-point body punch with 40.8 seconds left after LSU had again trimmed the deficit to just two points — which finally did the Tigers in.
Throw in a 27-point day by guard Kira Lewis, who was 10 of 18 from the field, and a gutsy 17-rebound performance by Herbert Jones, who played with a soft cast on his fractured left wrist, and Alabama had a win it desperately needed after dropping four of its previous five.
Jones scored just six points, but two of them came in a crucial spot with 1:37 to play and Alabama clinging to a 77-75 lead.
He made a pressured-packed one-and-one with his right hand instead of his dominant left hand, which was encased in a black wrap.
“He was an absolute warrior, you see why he’s a winner,” Wade said. “He’s a great kid. For him to come out there and do that for his team … and hopefully, he’ll be what they need to get in the NCAA tournament and kind of move forward from here. He’s a tremendous, tremendous player.”
Lewis got some revenge against LSU after he was held scoreless in the first half and finished with just 13 points in a 90-76 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 29 in Baton Rouge. On Saturday, he scored 18 of his points in the second half.
“Pretty much any good guard can get loose on us,” Wade said when asked about Lewis. “We let him get to his right hand way too much and get to his sweet spot.
“But Breein Tyree had a career day on us, (Devontae) Shuler had a career day on me,” he said of Ole Miss’ top two guards. “If you’re an opposing guard, we’re a pretty fun bunch to play against.”