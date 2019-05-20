LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
The transfer portal is not binding and allows players to inform coaches of their decision to leave the program and be contacted by other schools.
Joseph, a former 4-star recruit out of Scotlandville Magnet High in Baton Rouge, recorded 12 total tackles as a freshman with the Tigers. He was suspended for the team's Fiesta Bowl appearance against UCF.
He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 player out of Louisiana for the 2018 class.
The LSU secondary has already lost several key pieces from last year's 9-4 team, including CB Greedy Williams, who entered the NFL with remaining eligibility and was selected by the Browns in the second round of the draft.
Joseph was expected to compete with incoming freshman Derek Stingley Jr., a consensus 5-star player out of Baton Rouge, and other returning players for a starting spot.