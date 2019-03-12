A fourth LSU scholarship player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Junior cornerback Mannie Netherly entered the portal, a source told The Advocate. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
The Texas native joins outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott and defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston in the portal.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The 6-foot-3, 199-pound Netherly played in 11 games in 2018, and he was listed as the third team cornerback behind Terrence Alexander and Kary Vincent.
Netherly recorded three total tackles in 2018.
Netherly is the fourth defender inside the portal. True freshman Dominic Livingston said that "family issues" led to him entering the NCAA transfer portal last month. Livingston did not say which school he was transferring to but said he would like to move home to Texas.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.