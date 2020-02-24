By the end of LSU’s storybook season, Joe Burrow’s hands helped him throw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns — and in doing so, those same hands had lifted the Heisman Trophy and the CFP national championship trophy.
Thanks to the NFL’s measurement tools, we’ve learned a little more about them.
Word spread via social media Monday afternoon that at the NFL combine, which got underway this week, Burrow’s hands measured 9 inches from the tip of the thumb to the tip of the pinkie finger, outstretched, according to ESPN.
They are the smallest hands for a projected first-round quarterback since 2008.
One of the NFL's best quarterbacks has hands on the smaller side as Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes measured in at 9¼ inches at his NFL combine. And two quarterbacks in the league right now have 9-inch hands in Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill.
Burrow fired off a tongue-in-cheek response via Twitter:
“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”
For what it’s worth, Burrow fumbled four times, losing one, in 527 pass attempts and 115 rush attempts last season.
In 2018, he fumbled five times, losing four.
Mahomes added his support later on Twitter, posting, "My small hands are doing alright so far....i believe in ya."
Burrow reportedly was measured at 6 feet, 3½ inches and weighed in at 221 pounds. Quarterbacks are scheduled to work out at the combine from 3-10 p.m. Thursday.