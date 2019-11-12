The message emerged late Sunday afternoon, nearly a full day after LSU's top pass rusher had a career performance in Alabama.
Or should we call K'Lavon Chaisson a pass rusher?
"Stop labeling me as a pass rusher!" Chaisson tweeted Sunday. "I'm a Game Changer/Playmaker! I can do it all. ELITE!"
That's the label that was always presented about the 6-foot-4, 238-pound outside linebacker, the player whom LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in the preseason he believed could be a 12-to-15 sack player for the Tigers in 2019.
LSU's pass rush faltered in Chaisson's absence in 2018, when the Texas native was lost for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the season opener, and that's where his return was projected to have the largest impact.
"Coming into the season, that was the whole thing," inside linebacker Jacob Phillips said. "'He was a pass rusher, pass rusher.' You can even tell from his Twitter name."
S4CKGURU.
The Twitter handle blends Chaisson's old jersey number and a self-moniker that boasts his pass-rushing prowess.
A first glance at his production this season might bring up contradiction for the sack guru. In seven games — Chaisson missed two because of an injury — the sophomore linebacker has recorded two sacks in 2019.
When LSU hosted Florida in Week 6, Chaisson's only sack came against Texas.
"I want to see more from him," ESPN analyst David Pollack said in an interview the day before LSU's 42-28 win over Florida. "I know he gets a lot of attention, a lot of love and he should 'cause you see the physical traits. I mean, I remember being on the sideline in the Texas game going, 'When's he going to really make his presence felt? When are you going to beat people consistently?'"
There's room for nuance when it comes to analyzing Chaisson's effectiveness.
The game plan against Texas didn't call for Chaisson to be a straight rusher each play. Orgeron had his defensive front execute a "cage rush" in which they bull rushed their blockers to box in an effective running quarterback like Sam Ehlinger — a scheme that won't produce many sacks.
Chaisson missed the next two games, but once he returned against Utah State, a team that threw the ball 30 times in LSU's 42-6 win, the linebacker didn't record a sack.
"He might not have the glaring numbers as other guys 'cause he's missed some time," defensive end Rashard Lawrence said, "and he's finally really getting healthy and feeling good."
How did Chaisson perform when he was fully healthy?
Chaisson led the Tigers with eight tackles in the win over Florida, disrupting the Gators backfield with three tackles for loss and a sack of quarterback Kyle Trask on Florida's final drive.
He recorded six more tackles and hurried freshman quarterback Bo Nix in LSU's 23-20 win over Auburn, and when LSU beat Alabama 46-41 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa — a historic victory that vaulted the Tigers to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings — Chaisson recorded career-highs in both total tackles (10) and tackles for loss (3½).
"K'Lavon had one of his best games," Orgeron said Monday.
But the sacks — you might still be saying — What about the sacks?
"I think people get too caught up in the numbers and not watch film," Chaisson said. "That's not my job, too. People think whatever they want to think. As long as we're winning, I'm glad that's going on. But I try to make sure I do good in all aspects of the game, having no weakness."
So let's turn on the film.
What do we see?
Chaisson is more than just a pass rusher, and it's evident against Alabama.
In the 39 pass plays Chaisson was involved in Bryant-Denny Stadium, he actually dropped back in coverage more times (21) than he rushed (18).
He made key tackles on three third-down stops. Two of them were Alabama runs. The other was a third-and-3 screen pass that Chaisson sniffed out from the beginning and stopped for a loss.
On the very first play of the game, Chaisson blanketed Alabama running back Najee Harris in short-yardage distance, and he matched up with the Crimson Tide's all-purpose back twice more and didn't surrender a reception.
Chaisson once matched up in man coverage on potential first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who otherwise had seven catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and he covered tight end Jahleel Billingsley long enough for Lawrence to sack Tua Tagovailoa with linebacker Patrick Queen.
Instead of blitzing on a third-and-10, Chaisson dropped back in coverage, and chased speedy receiver Henry Ruggs III down from behind on a first-down reception.
In the preseason, Chaisson said, "Yeah, I can cover. I'm like Antonio Cromartie in that thing."
Does he feel like he's proven he can cover like the former NFL All-Pro corner?
Chaisson brings the evidence: his pass breakup on a wheel route against Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, his coverage in the flats on plays already mentioned.
"I'm legit when it comes to pass coverage," he said.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said Chaisson has proven he's a complete player. He was someone with something to prove, "and I think that's what he did."
And then there's the leadership, Lawrence added, the reason why he's wearing LSU's honorary No. 18.
In the middle of the Alabama game, Lawrence said, talented freshman safety Marcel Brooks was "kind of in the moment" and Chaisson grabbed him, looked him in the eyes and told him: "We need you right now."
Chaisson and Brooks combined on a third down stop in the second quarter, where Chaisson drew left tackle Alex Leatherwood outside before dropping back in pass coverage. The protection slid left, revealing an opening for Brooks to chase Tagovailoa into throwing the ball out of bounds.
Yes, Chaisson was more than a pass rusher.
"He plays hard as hell," Lawrence said.