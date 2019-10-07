Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is expected to play Saturday against LSU, Gators head coach Dan Mullen announced during a Monday press conference.
Trask suffered a sprained MCL during Florida's homecoming win against Auburn. He went into the locker room but was able to return and finish the game.
The Gators are already without Feleipe Franks, who started the season at quarterback but suffered a gruesome injury against Kentucky.
LSU and Florida will kick off at 7 p.m. ESPN will have the broadcast.
The popular ESPN pregame show College Gameday will be in Baton Rouge for its weekly broadcast. The show will be live from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN.
It's the second time either team has played in the featured game on the show this season.