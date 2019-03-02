WHO: LSU at Texas
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
TV: Longhorn Network
STREAMING: Longhorn Network (Watch ESPN)
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: LSU is 8-2. Texas is 9-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — Fr. RHP Coy Cobb (0-1, 2.61 ERA, 10.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 K); LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 K)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: How will LSU respond after two straight loses? The Tigers knew they wouldn't win every game this season, an almost impossible feat in baseball. But Texas, the Tigers' first ranked opponent, held a firm grasp on each of the first two games of this series.