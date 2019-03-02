southernlsu.022819 HS 1421.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri coaches from the dugout alongside LSU first baseman Drew Bianco (5), Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Texas

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

TV: Longhorn Network

STREAMING: Longhorn Network (Watch ESPN)

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: LSU is 8-2. Texas is 9-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: Texas — Fr. RHP Coy Cobb (0-1, 2.61 ERA, 10.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 K); LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 K)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: How will LSU respond after two straight loses? The Tigers knew they wouldn't win every game this season, an almost impossible feat in baseball. But Texas, the Tigers' first ranked opponent, held a firm grasp on each of the first two games of this series.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments