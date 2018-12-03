Injured starting cornerback Kristian Fulton is not expected to return from an ankle injury for two to three months, his father, Keith, said in a Monday morning interview on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN.

Fulton's father also said Fulton hasn't made a decision yet whether he will forego his senior season at LSU and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Fulton, a 6-foot, 192-pound junior and Archbishop Rummel High graduate, started in every game this season opposite Greedy Williams, who on Sunday declared he will enter the draft. An LSU official confirmed Williams will not play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Keith Fulton said he has been getting calls from NFL representatives "every day for the last two to three weeks," who have said that Kristian could be drafted anywhere from the late-first round, to the fourth round.

Keith said he and his wife, Michelle, "don't really want Kristian nowhere involved in any of that at this point," and that Kristian will have a better idea if he will declare for the draft by the Jan. 15 deadline when draft grades come out from the NFL College Advisory Committee comes out later this month.

"To be honest with you, I think Kristian still has something he wants to prove," Keith Fulton said. "That's just my gut feeling as a father. Me and my wife talked about it. I remember when the topic first came up, we mentioned it and (Kristian) said, 'I don't know.'"

Fulton has been through a whirlwind of a season, to say the least. In August, he was reinstated by the NCAA, which ended a 19-month compliance battle over his using another person's urine for a drug test. Then, he immediately secured the starting position at left corner, and he was tied for second on the team with 10 passes defended by the time he injured his ankle on Nov. 10 at Arkansas.

On the final drive of LSU'2 24-17 over the Razorbacks, Fulton got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Fulton was helped into the locker room, returned to the sideline in the second half and got his ankles taped up but never returned to the game.

Keith Fulton said Kristian had surgery on the ankle on Friday, and that LSU team physician Dr. Brent Bankston said he wants Kristian to stay off the ankle for a week. In three weeks, Kristian will have a cast put on the ankle.

The injury, Keith said, certainly complicated Kristian's decision.

"Sometimes when things are coming at you 100 mph, you know, you go from not playing; facing a two-year suspension; then getting turned down; then being able to play at a high level; knowing that you can compete with the best; I think it's kind of coming at him kind of fast," Keith said. "Then the injury came."

The LSU coaching staff, Keith said, made their pitch for Kristian to return for his senior year. Keith and Michelle were in Baton Rouge on Friday and Saturday, and he said he had an hour-long conversation with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and a conversation with head coach Ed Orgeron before they left.

"Everything is all positive," Keith said. "And Like I said, no decision has been made. Like, right now, we just want to get him healthy. You know what I'm saying? I would be surprised if he would (leave). And not because of the injury."

As for Keith's opinion about his son leaving for the draft?

"I'm kind of against it at this time," Keith said. "The other thing is he's so close to his degree, and that's stuff we always talked about. And I told him he's going to get that degree regardless."

LSU plays Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at State farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.