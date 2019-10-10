lsu football stock
All eyes will be on Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the SEC showdown between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU

7 p.m., ESPN

For the second consecutive week, we have a top-10 matchup of two undefeated teams in the SEC atop the list of prime TV games. Florida and its stingy defense survived a slugfest with Auburn and its run-happy offense; can the Gators slow down LSU's explosive passing game?

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (Dallas)

11 a.m., Fox

In the annual Red River Showdown, OU and Texas will meet for the 115th time (OU leads 62-47-5) — and third in 364 days after they met in the 2018 Big 12 title game. Texas has already faced LSU (No. 2 in FBS in yards per game), now it gets to go against OU's No. 1 offense.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa

6:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa's 10-3 loss to Michigan spoiled what would have been a matchup of undefeated teams boasting two of the stingiest defenses in the FBS. Still, this could be an old-fashioned tussle with Penn State allowing 7.4 points per game (second nationally) and Iowa 8.8 (third).

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M

2:30 p.m., CBS

Both teams are well-rested after an open date, so it'll be interesting to see if Texas A&M can throw a scare into a top-10 team again at home. A&M took Clemson to the wire a year ago and lost to Auburn last month after a game effort. At 3-2, Jimbo Fisher needs a big one.

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame

6:30 p.m., NBC

Remember when this used to be one of the "must-see" games of the year — and was often THE game? Well, it's not all that any more even though it remains one of the more-storied rivalries with two of college football's winningest programs colliding for the 91st time.

Sheldon Mickles

