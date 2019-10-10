No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU
7 p.m., ESPN
For the second consecutive week, we have a top-10 matchup of two undefeated teams in the SEC atop the list of prime TV games. Florida and its stingy defense survived a slugfest with Auburn and its run-happy offense; can the Gators slow down LSU's explosive passing game?
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (Dallas)
11 a.m., Fox
In the annual Red River Showdown, OU and Texas will meet for the 115th time (OU leads 62-47-5) — and third in 364 days after they met in the 2018 Big 12 title game. Texas has already faced LSU (No. 2 in FBS in yards per game), now it gets to go against OU's No. 1 offense.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa
6:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa's 10-3 loss to Michigan spoiled what would have been a matchup of undefeated teams boasting two of the stingiest defenses in the FBS. Still, this could be an old-fashioned tussle with Penn State allowing 7.4 points per game (second nationally) and Iowa 8.8 (third).
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M
2:30 p.m., CBS
Both teams are well-rested after an open date, so it'll be interesting to see if Texas A&M can throw a scare into a top-10 team again at home. A&M took Clemson to the wire a year ago and lost to Auburn last month after a game effort. At 3-2, Jimbo Fisher needs a big one.
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame
6:30 p.m., NBC
Remember when this used to be one of the "must-see" games of the year — and was often THE game? Well, it's not all that any more even though it remains one of the more-storied rivalries with two of college football's winningest programs colliding for the 91st time.
Sheldon Mickles